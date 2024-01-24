First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Holdings Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,848 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.14% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000.

FPE opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.22. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

