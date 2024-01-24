Flushing Financial (FFIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect Flushing Financial to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 million. On average, analysts expect Flushing Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Flushing Financial Price Performance

Flushing Financial stock opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $20.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 78.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Insider Activity at Flushing Financial

In other Flushing Financial news, Director Steven J. Diorio sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $106,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Flushing Financial news, Director Steven J. Diorio sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $106,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flushing Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 21.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,480,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,449,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,077,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

