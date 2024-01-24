Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 63.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164,236 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,721,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,832,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $918,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.55.

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

