Fortive (FTV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. On average, analysts expect Fortive to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $74.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.79 and its 200-day moving average is $73.03. Fortive has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.15.

Read Our Latest Report on FTV

Institutional Trading of Fortive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,421,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,217,000 after buying an additional 84,238 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.