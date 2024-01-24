Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Trading Down 4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) shares were down 4% during trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $55.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Forward Air traded as low as $50.80 and last traded at $50.90. Approximately 222,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 653,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 645,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,610,000 after purchasing an additional 203,597 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 42,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.31.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $413.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

