FY2025 EPS Estimates for Baker Hughes Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a report issued on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BKR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.
Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ:BKR opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.50. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 24,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after acquiring an additional 204,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.
About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
