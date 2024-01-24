GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GATX had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. GATX updated its FY24 guidance to $7.30-7.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.300-7.700 EPS.

GATX Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of GATX stock opened at $125.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. GATX has a 52-week low of $97.21 and a 52-week high of $133.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.56 and its 200 day moving average is $115.58.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GATX

In related news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $63,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,419 shares in the company, valued at $758,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GATX during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,697,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in GATX by 433.9% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 177,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,501,000 after purchasing an additional 144,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,420,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $486,306,000 after buying an additional 58,640 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,021,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,353,000 after buying an additional 47,037 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 22.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,282,000 after buying an additional 42,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GATX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GATX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GATX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

