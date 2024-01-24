General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,393,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 484.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,213 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,432,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 20,700.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 663,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after buying an additional 660,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on GD shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $249.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.74. The company has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

