General Electric (NYSE:GE) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.600-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -. General Electric also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.60-0.65 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Electric from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered General Electric from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.43.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $129.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.31. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $132.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

