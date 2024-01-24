General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,513,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,452 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of General Motors worth $49,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in General Motors by 32.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in General Motors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

