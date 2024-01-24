Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stock Position Lowered by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 385.4% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 39,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 31,191 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $18,817,000. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 235.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after buying an additional 41,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.95 and its 200-day moving average is $99.92. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $100.21.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

