Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Stock Position Reduced by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Grab were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Grab by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd now owns 12,400,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,897,000 after buying an additional 1,147,715 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Grab by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,450,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,294,000 after buying an additional 86,328 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Grab by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 40,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grab by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 202,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 96,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 152,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 0.91. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $3.92.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.99 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 38.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.60 to $3.80 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.84.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

