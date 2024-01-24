Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth $180,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 490.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $143,126.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,678.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $321,230.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $143,126.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,599. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE GWRE opened at $113.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.46. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

