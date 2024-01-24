Head to Head Review: Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPRW) vs. Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) and Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPRW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and Generation Income Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust $336.14 million 12.35 $134.13 million $1.18 21.14 Generation Income Properties $5.85 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Essential Properties Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Income Properties.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Generation Income Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 113.7%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays out 96.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essential Properties Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

97.0% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and Generation Income Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust 52.65% 6.57% 4.17% Generation Income Properties N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and Generation Income Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 0 8 0 3.00 Generation Income Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $27.81, suggesting a potential upside of 11.52%. Given Essential Properties Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Essential Properties Realty Trust is more favorable than Generation Income Properties.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats Generation Income Properties on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2021, it had a portfolio of 1, 451 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

