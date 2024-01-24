Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,210,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,137,000 after acquiring an additional 394,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,804,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,157,000 after buying an additional 765,160 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 506,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $4,602,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $10,936,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.69. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $80,000.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,019.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $80,000.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,019.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

