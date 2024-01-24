Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 759,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,754 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Howmet Aerospace worth $35,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,816,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,459,000 after acquiring an additional 178,280 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,054,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,974,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,333,000 after acquiring an additional 107,718 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,838,000 after acquiring an additional 244,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,379,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE HWM opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $56.76.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.