Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Bought by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 129.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 121,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 20.0% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 57.2% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 68,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HWM. UBS Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

HWM stock opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.14. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.75.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

