HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $587.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,381,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total value of $4,724,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 536,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,381,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,067 shares of company stock worth $21,813,185 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in HubSpot by 333.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUBS opened at $590.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $534.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $509.32. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $329.23 and a fifty-two week high of $598.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of -164.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

