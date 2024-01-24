HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $598.00

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $598.00 and last traded at $590.45, with a volume of 36862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $581.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.36.

HubSpot Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $534.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,381,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,813,185 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 1.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in HubSpot by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 4.9% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in HubSpot by 60.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

