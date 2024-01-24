Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,663 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,965,000 after acquiring an additional 652,310 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,499,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,460,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,061,000 after acquiring an additional 639,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,873,000 after acquiring an additional 232,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 595,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

