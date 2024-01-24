Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 26,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 286,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 61.7% during the third quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 237,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 90,841 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 21.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 606,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,313,000 after buying an additional 60,019 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:POCT opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

