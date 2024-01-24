Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report) by 366.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,970 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 401.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.61. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $153.20 and a 1 year high of $178.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

