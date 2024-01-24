Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,716 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.37% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWL. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 56.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,263,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,051,000 after purchasing an additional 812,139 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,575,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 59.6% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 248,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,197,000 after purchasing an additional 92,658 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,088,000 after acquiring an additional 73,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,006,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,598,000 after acquiring an additional 58,438 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $85.42 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $71.68 and a 52-week high of $85.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

