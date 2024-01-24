Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Purchased by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 900.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,447 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortune 45 LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 210.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $39.15.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

