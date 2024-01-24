Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on 3M (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 33,606 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 77% compared to the typical volume of 18,975 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

3M Trading Down 10.9 %

MMM opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.84 and its 200 day moving average is $100.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.94%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

