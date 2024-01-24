Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 38,773 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 28% compared to the average volume of 30,321 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $481.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.22.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.3 %

GS stock opened at $380.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $365.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.46. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $392.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.49 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,407 shares of company stock worth $1,644,209 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,337.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,751,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $572,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,954 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 57,030.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,291,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,888 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,852 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.