Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on UiPath (NYSE:PATH)

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 24,541 call options on the company. This is an increase of 60% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,300 call options.

UiPath Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. UiPath has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $26.52. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.72.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $325.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,611,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,143,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,611,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,143,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,608 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,516.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 850,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,023,000. 31.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in UiPath by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 260,949 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after buying an additional 203,358 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,150 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.32.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

