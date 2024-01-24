Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after buying an additional 2,784,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,926,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,473,000 after buying an additional 492,707 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after buying an additional 3,310,121 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,776,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,403,000 after purchasing an additional 138,213 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

INVH opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.96. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 141.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

