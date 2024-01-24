Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,926,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,473,000 after purchasing an additional 492,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,553,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252,150 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.48.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.21 million. Analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 141.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

