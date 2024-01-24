Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.07.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IONS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 17,500 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $862,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,691.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $862,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,691.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $1,189,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,855,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 192,769 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,203 over the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $51.81 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average is $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.47.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. Research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

