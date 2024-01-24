iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $39.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.17.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

