iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Position Lowered by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,130 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTF. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.69. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

