iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Stake Boosted by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 37,420 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter worth $2,632,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of URTH opened at $134.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.68. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52-week low of $109.48 and a 52-week high of $134.36.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

