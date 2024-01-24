iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,478 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,833,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,470,000 after acquiring an additional 612,938 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,857.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 638,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,524,000 after acquiring an additional 605,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 747.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 660,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,031,000 after acquiring an additional 582,963 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.44 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.5039 per share. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

