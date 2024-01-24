KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Position Increased by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 78.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,380,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,148 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $5,380,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 57.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 138,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 50,917 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,541,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.56.

KeyCorp Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

