Keysight Technologies, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $6.36 Per Share (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Keysight Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $6.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.43. The consensus estimate for Keysight Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $155.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.60. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $189.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,280.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $592,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

