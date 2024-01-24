Linkage Global Inc’s (NASDAQ:LGCB) Quiet Period Will Expire on January 29th

Linkage Global’s (NASDAQ:LGCB – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, January 29th. Linkage Global had issued 1,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 19th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Linkage Global’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Linkage Global Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ LGCB opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. Linkage Global has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $4.30.
Linkage Global Company Profile
