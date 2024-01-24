Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 25.650-26.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 26.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $68.5 billion-$70.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.7 billion.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $499.69.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $440.04 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $450.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.54.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.61. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,950,761,000 after acquiring an additional 176,739 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 421,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,228,000 after purchasing an additional 26,387 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

