Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires Shares of 837 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Tesla by 98,265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,719 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after buying an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $209.14 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.07 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.25, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.92.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.