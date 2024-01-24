Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $200,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $89.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.43 and a 200-day moving average of $81.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.70%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

