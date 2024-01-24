Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 104,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,286 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 65,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 41,502 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 238,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CL. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $81.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

