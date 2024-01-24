Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 399.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $934,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729,876 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 37,660.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,942,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $60,640,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,660,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,919 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after buying an additional 1,504,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average is $39.56. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

