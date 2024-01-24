Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $63.92 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $81.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.01. The stock has a market cap of $113.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,199 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

