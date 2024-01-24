Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 281 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAUG. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 62,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 29,265 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 23,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $550,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS FAUG opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average is $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.