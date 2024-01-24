Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,153 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,189,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 17.5% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 11,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 29.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at about $375,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $221.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.40. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.32 and a fifty-two week high of $227.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.90. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on EME shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.