Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the first quarter valued at $120,000.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock opened at $84.55 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $101.44. The stock has a market cap of $541.12 million, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.77.

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

