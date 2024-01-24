Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,121,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.86.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $57.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $117.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.