Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $388,000 Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.08% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,150.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 23,793 shares during the period. 5th Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 143,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 42,629 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $63.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.30 and a 200-day moving average of $59.93. The stock has a market cap of $563.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.23 and a 52-week high of $64.37.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.