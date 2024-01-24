Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $421,000 Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1,351.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ QQQE opened at $86.28 on Wednesday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a twelve month low of $66.28 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.2457 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

