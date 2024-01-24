Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $450,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $567,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.29. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

